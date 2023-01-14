FUNToken (FUN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.55 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, FUNToken has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $76.70 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

