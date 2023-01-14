G999 Price Hits $0.0020 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $1,520.04 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00079861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00060715 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000362 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010327 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000249 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

