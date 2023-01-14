G999 Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $2,093.04 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00081098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00061397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010733 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00023860 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000250 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000201 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

