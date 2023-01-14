Galxe Price Hits $1.49 on Top Exchanges (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, Galxe has traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Galxe token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00007127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Galxe has a market cap of $80.81 million and $33.11 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.11 or 0.00426481 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,293.01 or 0.30119077 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.62 or 0.00897972 BTC.

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe’s genesis date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

