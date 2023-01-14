Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GERN. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.50.
Geron Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GERN opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27. Geron has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Geron by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 571,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Geron by 31.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 45,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Geron by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Geron by 24.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 143,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Geron by 12.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,182 shares during the period. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Geron
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
