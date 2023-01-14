GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) vs. Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Head-To-Head Comparison

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) and Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and Insight Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaCloud Technology $414.20 million 0.61 N/A N/A N/A Insight Enterprises $9.44 billion 0.41 $219.35 million $7.22 15.39

Insight Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than GigaCloud Technology.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Insight Enterprises 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GigaCloud Technology and Insight Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

GigaCloud Technology currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 312.70%. Insight Enterprises has a consensus target price of $111.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.36%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than Insight Enterprises.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of GigaCloud Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of GigaCloud Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Insight Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and Insight Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A Insight Enterprises 2.53% 19.33% 6.03%

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats Insight Enterprises on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services. It also offers cloud and data center transformation; connected workplace; and supply chain optimization solutions. In addition, the company provides software maintenance solutions that offers clients to obtain software upgrades, bug fixes, help desk, and other support services; vendor direct support services; and offers Software-as-a-Service subscription products. Further, it designs, procures, deploys, implements, and manages solutions that combine hardware, software, and services to help businesses. Additionally, the company sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, refurbishes, and redeploys IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty services. It serves construction technology, enterprise business, financial services, health care and life sciences, manufacturing technology, retails and restaurants, service providers, small to medium business, and travel and tourism industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

