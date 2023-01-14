Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 84.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.8%.

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $360.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.30. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $12.78.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 31.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,878,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 202,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 20,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLAD. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

