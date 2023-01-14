Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Position Increased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,064 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.03% of Globant worth $159,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 29.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 86.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after buying an additional 65,635 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Globant by 22.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Globant by 36.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOB. Cowen lowered their price target on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globant from $219.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.13.

Shares of GLOB opened at $168.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.40. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $154.82 and a 12 month high of $286.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.47.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $458.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.30 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 8.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

