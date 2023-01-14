GMX (GMX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.63 Million

GMX (GMX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. GMX has a total market cap of $429.99 million and approximately $21.63 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMX token can now be bought for about $51.30 or 0.00247007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GMX has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GMX

GMX was first traded on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,855,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,381,061 tokens. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

