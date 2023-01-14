Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of GFI opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Gold Fields by 100.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gold Fields by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Gold Fields by 7.7% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

