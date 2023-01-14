Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.40.
Gold Fields Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of GFI opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
