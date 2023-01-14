Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 635,386 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 635,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,031,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.24% of Allstate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,253,000 after buying an additional 22,466 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 41.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after buying an additional 759,114 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 231.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock opened at $138.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.32. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -239.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

