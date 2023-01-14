Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,364,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $131,945,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Abbott Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.75.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $113.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.65. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $130.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

