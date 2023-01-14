Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $86.61 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,028,693 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,385 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $86,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 433.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $107.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $107.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

