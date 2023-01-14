Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 258,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $114,877,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $579.00 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31. The stock has a market cap of $241.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $541.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.63.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.37.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

