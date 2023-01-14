Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $146.28 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 89,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Booking by 2.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in Booking by 7.8% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 11.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Booking by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,164,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,301.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,018.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1,905.83. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $37.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

