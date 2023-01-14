Green Critical Minerals Limited (ASX:GCM) Insider Purchases A$200,000.00 in Stock

Green Critical Minerals Limited (ASX:GCM – Get Rating) insider Leon Pretorius purchased 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$200,000.00 ($137,931.03).

Green Critical Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Canada. It explores for graphite, topaz, tungsten, nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and platinum group elements. The company was formerly known as Chase Mining Corporation Limited and changed its name to Green Critical Minerals Limited in December 2022.

