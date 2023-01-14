Grin (GRIN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $907,805.47

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, Grin has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $7.00 million and $907,805.47 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0712 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,750.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.56 or 0.00417164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016584 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.95 or 0.00833447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00105978 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.33 or 0.00594327 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00214236 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

