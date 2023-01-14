Guild of Guardians Self Reported Market Cap Tops $19.80 Million (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $19.80 million and approximately $549,365.62 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

