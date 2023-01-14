GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.45

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00002140 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $427.39 million and $47,086.42 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00008685 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00022532 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004784 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006407 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000048 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

