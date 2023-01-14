GYEN Self Reported Market Cap Hits $42.12 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One GYEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. GYEN has a market capitalization of $42.12 million and $231,831.92 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GYEN

GYEN was first traded on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

