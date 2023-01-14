Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 7,753 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $366.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $359.84 and its 200 day moving average is $358.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $427.58.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

