Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,330 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $144.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.09 and its 200 day moving average is $136.81. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

