Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 7,753 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 170.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOO opened at $366.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $427.58.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.