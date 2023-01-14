Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.52.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $188.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $256.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

