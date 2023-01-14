Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 230.1% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 160.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $200.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $235.13.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.