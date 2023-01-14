Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 566 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 976.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 13,200.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI opened at $150.86 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

