Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €30.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FNTN. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.03) target price on freenet in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on freenet in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.03) price objective on freenet in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) price objective on freenet in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on freenet in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of FNTN opened at €22.53 ($24.23) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.33. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.46) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($35.40).

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

