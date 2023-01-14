Head to Head Review: AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AUO and Navitas Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get AUO alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AUO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Navitas Semiconductor $23.74 million 24.25 -$152.68 million ($0.60) -7.63

AUO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Navitas Semiconductor.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AUO has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of AUO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of AUO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AUO and Navitas Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AUO N/A N/A N/A Navitas Semiconductor -118.66% -39.62% -27.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AUO and Navitas Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AUO 0 1 0 0 2.00 Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 4 0 2.80

Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 56.48%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than AUO.

Summary

Navitas Semiconductor beats AUO on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AUO

(Get Rating)

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. In addition, it sells and leases content management system and related hardware; plans, designs, and develops construction project for environmental protection and related project management; and designs, manufactures, and sells TFT-LCD modules, TV sets and related parts, backlight modules, automotive parts, and precision plastic parts. Further, the company engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of InGaN epi wafers and chips, and light emitting diode packages and modules; development, manufacturing, and sale of medical equipment; services related to educational activities and site rental; research and development, and IP related business; solar power generation; and sale and sales support of TFTLCD panels. Additionally, it develops and sells software and hardware for health care industry; provides software and hardware integration system and equipment relating to intelligent manufacturing, as well as related consulting services; and investment services. The company operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company was formerly known as AU Optronics Corp. and changed its name to AUO Corporation in June 2022. AUO Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AUO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.