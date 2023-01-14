Head to Head Review: The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF)

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The Hanover Insurance Group and FG Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hanover Insurance Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $155.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.63%. Given The Hanover Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Hanover Insurance Group is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

86.4% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of FG Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.9% of FG Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The Hanover Insurance Group and FG Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hanover Insurance Group 5.42% 13.26% 2.59% FG Financial Group N/A -23.27% -5.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Hanover Insurance Group and FG Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hanover Insurance Group $5.23 billion 0.93 $418.70 million $8.07 16.90 FG Financial Group $7.59 million 3.56 -$8.51 million ($1.14) -2.53

The Hanover Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. FG Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Hanover Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

The Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group beats FG Financial Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety. The Personal Lines segment involves personal automobile, homeowners and other personal coverage. The Other segment operates through Opus Investment Management, Inc. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, MA.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

