Hedera Trading 32.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Hedera has a market cap of $1.31 billion and $68.93 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00080991 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00061271 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010729 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00023700 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000202 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,202,314,734 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,202,314,734.343037 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0513869 USD and is up 10.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $44,287,325.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.