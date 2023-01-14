Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 1,052 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $101.70 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.57.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.