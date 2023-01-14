Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 2,727 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Hendershot Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $46.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $55.04.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

