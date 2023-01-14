Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HSIC. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.44.

HSIC stock opened at $80.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day moving average is $75.47. Henry Schein has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

