HI (HI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $73.94 Million

HI (HI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. HI has a total market cap of $73.94 million and approximately $730,664.34 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010985 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030856 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00044904 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004739 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00018210 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000724 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00230944 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0264756 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $813,459.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

