Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) PT Raised to $12.00 at Tigress Financial

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Tigress Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HIMS. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $144.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $92,359.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,636.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $92,359.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,636.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $67,495.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,410 shares of company stock worth $359,934. 35.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 19.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 60,695 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 96.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,021,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after purchasing an additional 423,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

