Holo (HOT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $31.51 Million

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last seven days, Holo has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar. One Holo token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Holo has a market capitalization of $323.05 million and approximately $31.51 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Holo Profile

Holo’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 tokens. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official website is holochain.org. The Reddit community for Holo is https://reddit.com/r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Holo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

