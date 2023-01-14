Hop Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $110.45 Million (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0881 or 0.00000423 BTC on exchanges. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $110.45 million and approximately $148,229.01 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hop Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.73 or 0.00425796 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,267.21 or 0.30074783 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.68 or 0.00905429 BTC.

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hop Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hop Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.