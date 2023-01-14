Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Acquires 1,782 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $16,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23,653.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,500 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $217,139,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,576,000 after purchasing an additional 817,014 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IJH opened at $257.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.81. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.51.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

