Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,159 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 0.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 3.4% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHEL stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average is $53.64.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 17.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHEL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.84) to GBX 2,922 ($35.60) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.33) to GBX 2,950 ($35.94) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.64) to GBX 2,987 ($36.39) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

