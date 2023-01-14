Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 152 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $336,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IWF opened at $223.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $288.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.66.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

