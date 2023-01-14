Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,183 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% during the second quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,433,000 after buying an additional 90,510 shares during the period. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $280.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.67. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $380.35.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

