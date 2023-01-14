Howard Wealth Management LLC Invests $251,000 in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average of $51.46.

