Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,299 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 66,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,977,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,394,000 after buying an additional 555,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 102,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.89.
Insiders Place Their Bets
AbbVie Stock Performance
NYSE ABBV opened at $153.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.43. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.26 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.04%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
