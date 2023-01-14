Howard Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,282,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,453,000 after buying an additional 183,639 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after acquiring an additional 281,737 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,924,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $223.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $288.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

