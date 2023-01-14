Howard Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.97. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $129.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

