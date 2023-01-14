Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BOSSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank upgraded Hugo Boss to a reduce rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €44.00 ($47.31) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Hugo Boss from €53.00 ($56.99) to €49.00 ($52.69) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.10.

Hugo Boss Stock Down 2.4 %

BOSSY opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $13.34.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $940.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.24 million. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 6.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

