Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) PT Raised to C$39.00 at CIBC

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Hydro One Price Performance

Shares of HRNNF opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26. Hydro One has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $28.34.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

