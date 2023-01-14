Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $337,367.88 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $337,367.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,685,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,758,192.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,568 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $271,984.56.

On Thursday, December 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,920 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $33,888.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,102 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $55,153.56.

On Monday, November 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $250,026.56.

On Monday, November 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $252,692.72.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,116 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $243,359.84.

On Monday, November 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 696 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $12,006.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $270,467.12.

Legacy Housing Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $20.56 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $57.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.42 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 26.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 54.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 64.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Legacy Housing from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

