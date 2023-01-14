Insider Selling: Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Insider Sells $254,660.66 in Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $254,660.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 640,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,900.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 42.03% and a negative net margin of 218.44%. The company had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

