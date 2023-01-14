Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Sells $1,470,450.22 in Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) CFO Russell Greenberg sold 13,282 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $1,470,450.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Russell Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

On Friday, December 23rd, Russell Greenberg sold 21,246 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,485.00.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $91,700.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $995,200.00.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $111.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.55 and a 200 day moving average of $84.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $112.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $280.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPAR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 2.9% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.